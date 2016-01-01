Dr. Surinder Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surinder Arora, MD
Overview
Dr. Surinder Arora, MD is a Dermatologist in Hyattsville, MD. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U.
Dr. Arora works at
Locations
-
1
Marlene G. Desamito M D L. L. C.3311 Toledo Ter Ste C105, Hyattsville, MD 20782 Directions (301) 559-3323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arora?
About Dr. Surinder Arora, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1356441109
Education & Certifications
- DC General Hospital
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora works at
Dr. Arora speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.