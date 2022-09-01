See All General Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Surupa Gupta, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Surupa Gupta, MD

Dr. Surupa Gupta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Gupta works at Maryland Oncology - Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oncology - Rockville
    9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-6231
  2. 2
    Maryland Oncology - Germantown
    20330 Seneca Meadows Pkwy Ste B, Germantown, MD 20876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-6231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Treatment frequency



Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr. Sen Gupta, was very thorough in explaining everything regarding the DCIS diagnosis I received. She spent a lot of time with me; I never felt rushed as I asked questions about options. I feel confident in her knowledge and clinical skills to take proper care of me. As an African American woman, I appreciate having a woman of color on my care team. Somehow that makes me feel like she hears and listens to me. This is only the beginning of my journey but she and her staff were kind and efficient! I highly recommend Dr. Sen Gupta.
    Toni C. — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Surupa Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104138221
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Surupa Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

