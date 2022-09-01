Dr. Surupa Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surupa Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Surupa Gupta, MD
Dr. Surupa Gupta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
-
1
Maryland Oncology - Rockville9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-6231
-
2
Maryland Oncology - Germantown20330 Seneca Meadows Pkwy Ste B, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 424-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sen Gupta, was very thorough in explaining everything regarding the DCIS diagnosis I received. She spent a lot of time with me; I never felt rushed as I asked questions about options. I feel confident in her knowledge and clinical skills to take proper care of me. As an African American woman, I appreciate having a woman of color on my care team. Somehow that makes me feel like she hears and listens to me. This is only the beginning of my journey but she and her staff were kind and efficient! I highly recommend Dr. Sen Gupta.
About Dr. Surupa Gupta, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Bengali
- 1104138221
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
