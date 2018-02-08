Overview

Dr. Surya Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.



Dr. Rao works at Daytona Heart Group in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL and Deland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.