Dr. Susan Ahern, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Ahern, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Ojai Valley Community Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Health System6633 Telephone Rd Ste 212, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 644-9121MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a gem. Great listener and very present. Offers holistic options. Very knowledgeable and comprehensive. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Susan Ahern, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508156597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- University of California at Santa Barbara
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahern accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahern has seen patients for Osteopenia, Hypoglycemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahern.
