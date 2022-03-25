Overview of Dr. Susan Bahl, MD

Dr. Susan Bahl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Bahl works at Frederick Health Medical Group in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.