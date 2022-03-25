Dr. Susan Bahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Bahl, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Bahl, MD
Dr. Susan Bahl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Bahl's Office Locations
Center For Breast Care7211 Bank Ct Ste 110, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (301) 418-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bahl is probably the best Doctor/Surgeon I’ve ever seen. Going through breast cancer is never easy, but she put my mind at ease and has walked with me patiently throughout the process. Her care, concern and compassion for her patients was evident from my very first appointment. Not to mention, she is an EXCELLENT surgeon. If you are starting this journey and unsure about a breast surgeon, please see Dr. Bahl. She will not disappoint!
About Dr. Susan Bahl, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahl has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bahl speaks Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.