Overview of Dr. Susan Cero, MD

Dr. Susan Cero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Cero works at Proliance Orthopedic Associates in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.