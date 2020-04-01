Dr. Susan Cero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Cero, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Cero, MD
Dr. Susan Cero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Cero's Office Locations
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5060
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 270, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 226-2041
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cero operated on my hip. I found her personable and informative, and the surgery went well and my recovery has been complete. High marks!
About Dr. Susan Cero, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Wa
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- University CO
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cero accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cero has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cero.
