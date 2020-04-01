See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Renton, WA
Dr. Susan Cero, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (33)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Cero, MD

Dr. Susan Cero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Cero works at Proliance Orthopedic Associates in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cero's Office Locations

    Proliance Orthopedic Associates
    4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 656-5060
    Proliance Orthopedic Associates
    4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 270, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 226-2041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    3.9
    Apr 01, 2020
    Dr. Cero operated on my hip. I found her personable and informative, and the surgery went well and my recovery has been complete. High marks!
    Gretchen Fischer — Apr 01, 2020
    About Dr. Susan Cero, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548214984
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • University Of Wa
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • University CO
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
