Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD

Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamison, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Fellheimer works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Jamison, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fellheimer's Office Locations

  1
    Abington Pediatric Associates
    2370 York Rd Ste A8, Jamison, PA 18929 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Abington Pediatric Associates
    1047 OLD YORK RD, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Liver Function Test
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1508830365
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fellheimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fellheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellheimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

