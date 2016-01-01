Overview of Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD

Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamison, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Fellheimer works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Jamison, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.