Dr. Fellheimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD
Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamison, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Fellheimer works at
Dr. Fellheimer's Office Locations
-
1
Abington Pediatric Associates2370 York Rd Ste A8, Jamison, PA 18929 Directions
-
2
Abington Pediatric Associates1047 OLD YORK RD, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fellheimer?
About Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1508830365
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fellheimer accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fellheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fellheimer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.