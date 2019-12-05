See All General Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Susan Galandiuk, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Galandiuk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Med Fac J Maximiliams U, Wurzburg and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Galandiuk works at UofL Physicians - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Surgical Assocs PSC
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Crohn's Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Crohn's Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction

Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Dr. G(which I call her) is ABSOLUTELY The,"Best," in her field! When I was 11yrs of age(now 38yrs) No Doctor's could figure out why I was loosing so much blood! Remember walking in the first time to ever see her, She has this Calmness & Ability to make you feel relaxed. Skip All the way through, Diagnosis Crohn's Disease; after several tests/procedures, I had my large intestine removed! Surgeries in between! 18yrs later, She's still My Very Own,"Angel From God!" She's so much more to me then just my Colon-rectal-surgeon..... And Every & Any Chance I may get to speak about this,"Wonderful Lady," I Will Do! And I Can't forget two very Special ladies that are & have been nurse's to her, Ms. Robin & Ms. Mary!!!! Dr. G has watched me grow from a scared & terrified LiL girl, into a Woman that is Confident in anything I Do! So, She & her staff Will Forever be in My Prayers & so Thankful for All of them!
    Stephanie K. — Dec 05, 2019
    About Dr. Susan Galandiuk, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1447220447
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester|University of Louisville Hospital
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Chirurgische Univ Clin
    Medical Education
    • Med Fac J Maximiliams U, Wurzburg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Galandiuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galandiuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galandiuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galandiuk works at UofL Physicians - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Galandiuk’s profile.

    Dr. Galandiuk has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galandiuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Galandiuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galandiuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galandiuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galandiuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

