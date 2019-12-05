Overview

Dr. Susan Galandiuk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Med Fac J Maximiliams U, Wurzburg and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Galandiuk works at UofL Physicians - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.