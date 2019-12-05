Dr. Susan Galandiuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galandiuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Galandiuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Galandiuk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Med Fac J Maximiliams U, Wurzburg and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Galandiuk works at
Locations
-
1
University Surgical Assocs PSC401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galandiuk?
Dr. G(which I call her) is ABSOLUTELY The,"Best," in her field! When I was 11yrs of age(now 38yrs) No Doctor's could figure out why I was loosing so much blood! Remember walking in the first time to ever see her, She has this Calmness & Ability to make you feel relaxed. Skip All the way through, Diagnosis Crohn's Disease; after several tests/procedures, I had my large intestine removed! Surgeries in between! 18yrs later, She's still My Very Own,"Angel From God!" She's so much more to me then just my Colon-rectal-surgeon..... And Every & Any Chance I may get to speak about this,"Wonderful Lady," I Will Do! And I Can't forget two very Special ladies that are & have been nurse's to her, Ms. Robin & Ms. Mary!!!! Dr. G has watched me grow from a scared & terrified LiL girl, into a Woman that is Confident in anything I Do! So, She & her staff Will Forever be in My Prayers & so Thankful for All of them!
About Dr. Susan Galandiuk, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- 1447220447
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester|University of Louisville Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Chirurgische Univ Clin
- Med Fac J Maximiliams U, Wurzburg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galandiuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galandiuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galandiuk works at
Dr. Galandiuk has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galandiuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galandiuk speaks German.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Galandiuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galandiuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galandiuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galandiuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.