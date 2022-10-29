Dr. Susan Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Haas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Haas, MD
Dr. Susan Haas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Haas works at
Dr. Haas' Office Locations
Lvpg Ob & Gyn - West Broad325 W Broad St Fl 3, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (215) 529-4210
Lehigh Valley Hospital-muhlenberg2545 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-6900
Lvpg Obstetrics and Gynecology-pond Road1611 Pond Rd Ste 300, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 398-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haas is a very compassionate Dr. with awesome bed side manners who took all the time to explain what was wrong and what would happen at the procedure and everything went smoothly. I would totally recommend her to anyone who needs a gynecologist.And the staff gets a 5 star to for being very Professional and helpful . Dr Haas Thank U for caring and taking good care of me at surgery yesterday .
About Dr. Susan Haas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.