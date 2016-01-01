Overview of Dr. Susan Hiraoka, DPM

Dr. Susan Hiraoka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Hiraoka works at Susan S. Hiraoka Dpm LLC in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.