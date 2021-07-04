See All Otologists / Neurotologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Susan King, MD

Neurotology
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan King, MD

Dr. Susan King, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tex Neuroscis Inst

Dr. King works at Ear Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuraxis Monitoring Group Lp
    21 Spurs Ln Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-6070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 04, 2021
    Was referred by Dr. Gilbert Ruiz need to schedule an appointment The sooner the better i’m having a sleep apnea study and I am having bad migraines neck pain
    R09-89 Venus hum — Jul 04, 2021
    About Dr. Susan King, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396783528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tex Neuroscis Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

