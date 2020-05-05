Dr. Susan King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan King, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan King, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Memorial University Of Nf and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. King works at
Susan King, MD1907 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 104, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (737) 276-3847Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Doctor King has been my physician for 18 years. She has been incredibly important to me. She is a fantastic physician! I have experienced a number of physical difficulties. Doctor King has seen me through some tough times. Moreover, Doctor King has also helped me through emotional problems. Let me tell you what makes Doctor King so important to me and countless patients: She listens to her patients! She talks to you as though you are a lifetime friend. I cannot imagine not having her as my doctor. Doctor King's staff is similarly superlative. Receptionist Jessica is an absolute jewel. She is uncommonly pleasant. She ALWAYS greets you with a smile! I DEFINITELY recommend Doctor King. I would not only recommend her, I would drive them to her practice. Doctor King is simply the best!
- Memorial University
- Memorial University Of Newfoundland
- Memorial University Of Nf
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.