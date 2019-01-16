Overview

Dr. Susan Lage, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Lage works at Central Jersey Neurology Assocs in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lyme Disease and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.