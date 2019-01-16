Dr. Susan Lage, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lage, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Lage, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Lage works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Jersey Neurology Assocs501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 3, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-7030
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lage?
Top notch doctor - even though she is a neurologist, she cares about my overall health as well as being an exceptional neurologist. She is patient and skilled.
About Dr. Susan Lage, DO
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689784159
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology and Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lage works at
Dr. Lage has seen patients for Lyme Disease and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lage speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.