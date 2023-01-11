Dr. Susan Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lyons, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Lyons, MD
Dr. Susan Lyons, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Newland Medical Associates, PC47601 Grand River Ave # 2, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 552-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lyons is a warm, caring, pleasant person. She is very knowledgeable and will do her best to accommodate your every need. She is very detail oriented with your care, so you will get the best, and she is a wonderful listener. Very highly recommend her !!! Thank You Dr Lyons !!
About Dr. Susan Lyons, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104902063
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health (Nih)
- University Of Chicago Hospital
- University of Chicago
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cornell University
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
