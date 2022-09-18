See All Ophthalmologists in Shelby Township, MI
Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (99)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD

Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch|UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University Of Michigan School Of Medicine|University Of Michigan School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Malinowski works at Retina Consultants Of Michigan in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Weingarten, MD
Dr. Mark Weingarten, MD
4.7 (521)
View Profile

Dr. Malinowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center Pllc
    50182 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 522-4256
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    RCM Warren
    27301 Schoenherr Rd Ste 101, Warren, MI 48088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 756-3800
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants Of Michigan
    29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 324, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 356-8610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Straith Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Dystrophy
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Malinowski?

    Sep 18, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Malinowski’s for seven (7) months for a BRVO…an eye issue that I never thought would play a role in my health. I do not have the relevant causes for BRVO which are High Blood Pressure or Diabetes. However, Age plays a role with BRVO. I am extremely impressed with Dr. Malinowski’s one-on-one patient care and her precise gradual steps to correct the issue. Dr. Malinowski has patience answering my questions knowing my concerns, a delightful personality and truly cares for her patients. She is extremely intelligent and makes me feel comfortable even when I have a few tears during treatment. Dr. Malinowski’s assistants, from the Receptionists, Photo Technicians and her Right Arm Assistants have all been hand picked by Dr. Malinowski and they are as comforting as she. Thank You so very much Dr. Malinowski for your expertise knowledge and bedside manner.
    Peggy Varner — Sep 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Malinowski to family and friends

    Dr. Malinowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Malinowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962431494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MC Wis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch|UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University Of Michigan School Of Medicine|University Of Michigan School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malinowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malinowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malinowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malinowski has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malinowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malinowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malinowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.