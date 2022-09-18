Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malinowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD
Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch|UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University Of Michigan School Of Medicine|University Of Michigan School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Malinowski's Office Locations
Academic Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center Pllc50182 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 522-4256Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
RCM Warren27301 Schoenherr Rd Ste 101, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 756-3800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Retina Consultants Of Michigan29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 324, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 356-8610
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Malinowski’s for seven (7) months for a BRVO…an eye issue that I never thought would play a role in my health. I do not have the relevant causes for BRVO which are High Blood Pressure or Diabetes. However, Age plays a role with BRVO. I am extremely impressed with Dr. Malinowski’s one-on-one patient care and her precise gradual steps to correct the issue. Dr. Malinowski has patience answering my questions knowing my concerns, a delightful personality and truly cares for her patients. She is extremely intelligent and makes me feel comfortable even when I have a few tears during treatment. Dr. Malinowski’s assistants, from the Receptionists, Photo Technicians and her Right Arm Assistants have all been hand picked by Dr. Malinowski and they are as comforting as she. Thank You so very much Dr. Malinowski for your expertise knowledge and bedside manner.
About Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1962431494
Education & Certifications
- MC Wis
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Univ of MI Med Sch|UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University Of Michigan School Of Medicine|University Of Michigan School Of Medicine
