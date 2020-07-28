Dr. Susan Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Oh, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Oh, MD is a Dermatologist in Braselton, GA.
Dr. Oh works at
Locations
Georgia Dermatology Partners1515 River Pl Ste 300, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 972-4845Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Lone Star Surgical Partners500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 335, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (713) 360-6857Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Oh is great. Very smart and knowledgeable. Additionally, she has a nice bedside manner and spent a good deal of time with me discussing my concerns. Overall, a great experience!!
About Dr. Susan Oh, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
