Overview

Dr. Susan Ross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chestertown, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Ross works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Chestertown in Chestertown, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

