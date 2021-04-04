See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Susan Wingo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.1 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Wingo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Wingo works at Amarillo Medical Specialists in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amarillo Medical Specialists
    1301 S Coulter St Ste 106, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 350-7307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Apr 04, 2021
    I was seeing Dr. Wingo for 3 month followup on diabetes and thyroid. She sits to be eye level with me and asks how I am doing. I feel free to discuss what is happening in my multiple disease processes. She asks if I have received my COVID vaccination She explored why and we had a detailed discussion on the why and why not issues. I am a retired RN. She was very knowledgeable of key points and some more subtle issues. I appreciated her time and knowledge.
    Diana M Perley — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Susan Wingo, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457397697
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Wingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wingo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wingo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wingo works at Amarillo Medical Specialists in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wingo’s profile.

    Dr. Wingo has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

