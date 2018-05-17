Dr. Susan Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Yoo, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Yoo, MD
Dr. Susan Yoo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Yoo's Office Locations
Lovenheim Pediatrics101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 765-6459
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I taken my daughter to her for the past 2 years and I think she’s great. She asks lots of questions about developmental progress, eating habits and sleeping habits. I think she cover all bases that a pediatrician should. I feel like she covers more than the average pediatrician (when compared with friends/family who take their kids to other pediatricians)
About Dr. Susan Yoo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Babies & Children's Hospital NYC
- Babies Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yoo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
