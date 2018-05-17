Overview of Dr. Susan Yoo, MD

Dr. Susan Yoo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Yoo works at Lovenheim Pediatrics in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.