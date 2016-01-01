Overview of Dr. Susana Bundoc, MD

Dr. Susana Bundoc, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Bundoc works at St. John's Medical Group in Far Rockaway, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.