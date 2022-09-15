Overview

Dr. Susanna Shermer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Shermer works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Midtowne in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.