Dr. Sutchin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sutchin Patel, MD
Dr. Sutchin Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zion, IL. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Uropartners - Gurnee3 S Greenleaf St Ste J, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel did a wonderful job caring for and removing kidney stones at a very painful emergency situation I experienced while visiting my daughter in Northern Illinois. I would highly recommend this skilled professional. 5 star plus.
About Dr. Sutchin Patel, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
