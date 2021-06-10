See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Suying Song, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Suying Song, MD

Dr. Suying Song, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Song works at Pain Physicians Associates, PL in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Vertigo and Polymyositis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Song's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Neuroscience Group
    212 Garretson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 980-5000
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Orthopedic Hospital Ambulatory
    324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 980-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo
Polymyositis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo
Polymyositis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Suying Song, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518040716
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu/Hosp For Joint Dis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Song has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Vertigo and Polymyositis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

