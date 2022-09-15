Overview of Dr. Suzanne Abraham, DPM

Dr. Suzanne Abraham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Abraham works at Phoenix Foot & Ankle in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.