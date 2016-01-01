Dr. Leidig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzi Leidig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzi Leidig, MD
Dr. Suzi Leidig, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Dr. Leidig works at
Dr. Leidig's Office Locations
Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center503 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-2219
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suzi Leidig, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1710940663
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leidig accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leidig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leidig has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leidig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leidig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leidig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leidig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leidig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.