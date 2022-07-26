Overview

Dr. Suzy Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Kim works at Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC and Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.