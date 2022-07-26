Dr. Suzy Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzy Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Associates PA200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Endocrinology Consultants317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-7338
3
Hawthorne9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
4
Tiger Blvd.1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 232-7338
5
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
6
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112a Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
very trustworthy . Very sweet (this is from my January 2022 procedure) Full confidence she won't miss a cancerous lesion .
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205929965
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
