Overview

Dr. Swapna Gayam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gayam works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.