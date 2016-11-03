Dr. Swapna Gayam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swapna Gayam, MD
Overview
Dr. Swapna Gayam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gayam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Center for Endoscopy1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-4123Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gayam?
highly recommend
About Dr. Swapna Gayam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023215548
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gayam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gayam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gayam works at
Dr. Gayam has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.