Overview of Dr. Swarupa Eskapalli, MD

Dr. Swarupa Eskapalli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Eskapalli works at Nephrology Physicians in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.