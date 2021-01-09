See All Nephrologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Swarupa Eskapalli, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Swarupa Eskapalli, MD

Dr. Swarupa Eskapalli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Woodlawn Hospital.

Dr. Eskapalli works at Nephrology Physicians in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eskapalli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen
    2257 Karisa Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Swarupa Eskapalli, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1811199227
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Community Hospital Of Bremen
    • Elkhart General Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
    • Woodlawn Hospital

