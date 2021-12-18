Overview of Dr. Swati Bharadwaj, MD

Dr. Swati Bharadwaj, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation.



Dr. Bharadwaj works at Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.