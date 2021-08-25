Overview of Dr. Swee Lim, MD

Dr. Swee Lim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Neurology Foundation Inc in Providence, RI with other offices in West Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.