Dr. Ramakrishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swetha Ramakrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Swetha Ramakrishnan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Atl Colorectal Surgery95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4025, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 574-5820
Kalos Surgical Associates LLC5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 910, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 574-5820
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 574-5820
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Swetha Ramakrishnan, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1427234244
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Ramakrishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakrishnan.
