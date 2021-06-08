Dr. Sydney Westphal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westphal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sydney Westphal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sydney Westphal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Westphal works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Patient centric with excellent communication.
About Dr. Sydney Westphal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1083651830
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- U Minn Hosp
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Westphal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westphal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westphal has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westphal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Westphal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westphal.
