Dr. Syed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Ali, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from Dow Med Coll, Karachi and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Syed V. Ali MD PC2603 Electric Ave Ste 4, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 824-4198
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Dr. Ali is very personable, easy to talk to, and will answer your questions in detail.
About Dr. Syed Ali, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1588664775
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Lowell Genl Hosp
- Dow Med Coll, Karachi
- General Surgery, Internal Medicine and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.