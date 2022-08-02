Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Hasan, MD
Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan's Office Locations
-
1
Hasan S Zaheer MD1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 108, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-7372
-
2
Monroe Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC730 N Macomb St Ste 320, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 240-4121
-
3
Antonio C Yap MD5757 Monclova Rd Ste 2, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 696-7372
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasan?
Dr. Hasan has treated me over a period of many years with respect and kindness and great knowledge of his field of expertise and beyond!
About Dr. Syed Hasan, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Panjabi
- 1215935846
Education & Certifications
- Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Ataxia, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasan speaks Arabic and Panjabi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.