Overview of Dr. Syed Hasan, MD

Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Hasan works at HASAN S ZAHEER MD in Oregon, OH with other offices in Monroe, MI and Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.