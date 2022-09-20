Overview

Dr. Syed Hasan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Hasan works at ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.