Dr. Syed Huq, MD

Hematology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Huq, MD

Dr. Syed Huq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.

Dr. Huq works at St. Alexius Hospital - Senior Care in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Festus, MO and Ballwin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huq's Office Locations

    St. Alexius Hospital - Senior Care
    3933 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 353-1870
    Mercy Clinic Oncology & Hematology
    1420 US HIGHWAY 61, Festus, MO 63028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 931-3655
    Mercy Clinic Breast Surgery
    15945 Clayton Rd Ste 120, Ballwin, MO 63011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 256-5000
    Chippewa
    6435 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 353-1870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital Lincoln
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Mercy Hospital Washington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2018
    After I was diagnosed with cancer, Dr Huq was recommended to me by a friend. I have found him to be sincere, up on the latest cancer medicines, and a doctor that spends a lot of time listening to me and explains the expected outcome of my treatments in understandable terms. His honest and upbeat attitude has helped me greatly in my fight against cancer. I am very glad I found him!!!
    — Dec 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Syed Huq, MD

    Hematology
    23 years of experience
    English
    1679779219
    Education & Certifications

    University Hospital and Clinics
    St Joseph Hospital
    Medical University Of Ohio Hospital
    Bangalore Med Coll
