Dr. Syed Huq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Huq, MD
Dr. Syed Huq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. Huq works at
Dr. Huq's Office Locations
St. Alexius Hospital - Senior Care3933 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63118 Directions (314) 353-1870
Mercy Clinic Oncology & Hematology1420 US HIGHWAY 61, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (636) 931-3655
Mercy Clinic Breast Surgery15945 Clayton Rd Ste 120, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (636) 256-5000
Chippewa6435 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (314) 353-1870
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After I was diagnosed with cancer, Dr Huq was recommended to me by a friend. I have found him to be sincere, up on the latest cancer medicines, and a doctor that spends a lot of time listening to me and explains the expected outcome of my treatments in understandable terms. His honest and upbeat attitude has helped me greatly in my fight against cancer. I am very glad I found him!!!
About Dr. Syed Huq, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1679779219
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- St Joseph Hospital
- Medical University Of Ohio Hospital
- Bangalore Med Coll
