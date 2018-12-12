Overview of Dr. Syed Huq, MD

Dr. Syed Huq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.



Dr. Huq works at St. Alexius Hospital - Senior Care in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Festus, MO and Ballwin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.