Dr. Syed Hussain, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.8 (46)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Hussain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Decatur, TX. They completed their fellowship with Marshall Univ Joan C Edwards Sch Med

Dr. Hussain works at WISE REGIONAL in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute of Diabetes Hormone and Metabolism
    609 Medical Center Dr Ste 2800, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 766-3190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Faith Community Hospital
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    About Dr. Syed Hussain, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    English, Hindi and Urdu
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    1306050935
    • 1306050935
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Marshall Univ Joan C Edwards Sch Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MCMC Fitzgerald
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Catholic Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

