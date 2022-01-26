Dr. Syed Jaffari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Jaffari, MD
Dr. Syed Jaffari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Laboratory Corporation of America814 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 367-7707
My mom recently had a severe nose bleed that required a hospital visit because she is on multiple blood thinners. She saw Dr. Jaffari as a follow up. He thoroughly went through her entire health history and spent a lot of time treating her, making sure no question went unanswered Truly what we would call an old fashion doctor.
About Dr. Syed Jaffari, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1063526168
- Cmdnj-Newark|Easton Hosp
- Lawrence Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jaffari has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaffari speaks Hindi.
