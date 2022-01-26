Overview of Dr. Syed Jaffari, MD

Dr. Syed Jaffari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Jaffari works at Laboratory Corporation of America in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.