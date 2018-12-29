Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Midical College, University Of Punjab and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Gingrich Oncology Pllc1 Webster Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 452-7319
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Dr.
About Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1417900721
Education & Certifications
- Aurora Health Care
- King Edward Midical College, University Of Punjab
Dr. Naqvi has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naqvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naqvi speaks Urdu.
