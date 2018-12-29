Overview

Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Midical College, University Of Punjab and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Naqvi works at Gingrich Oncology Pllc in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.