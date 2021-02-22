Overview

Dr. Syed Rizvi, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Apex, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Rizvi works at CAPITAL HEART ASSOCIATES PA in Apex, NC with other offices in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.