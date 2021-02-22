Dr. Syed Rizvi, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MB BS
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Apex, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Shifa Pediatric Clinic Pllc1001 W Williams St Ste 102, Apex, NC 27502 Directions (919) 363-7576
Fayetteville Endocrinology & Diabetes105 Roxie Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 609-1880
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
he is very diligent although he doesn't suffer fools gladly.. LOL he takes your health seriously and expects you to do so as well. Waits arre less than an hour, usually less than 30 minutes.
About Dr. Syed Rizvi, MB BS
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972639003
- Mount Carmel Med Ctr
- Rawalpindi Med Coll
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizvi has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.
