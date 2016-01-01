Overview of Dr. Syeda Imama Naqvi, MD

Dr. Syeda Imama Naqvi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Naqvi works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.