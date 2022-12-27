See All Ophthalmologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Sylvia Casas De Leon, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sylvia Casas De Leon, MD

Dr. Sylvia Casas De Leon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Casas De Leon works at Eye Physicians of Virginia - Reston in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Casas De Leon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Physicians of Virginia - Reston
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 317, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8049
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2022
    Dr. Casas de Leon spent time answering my questions. The appointment started shortly after the scheduled time.
    — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Sylvia Casas De Leon, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619362993
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University|Columbia University Med Ctr|Columbia University|Columbia University Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med School|University Of Texas Southwestern Med School|UT Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Memorial Hospital|UT Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • John Peter Smith Hospital|John Peter Smith Hospital in Forth Worth TX|John Peter Smith Hospital|John Peter Smith Hospital in Forth Worth TX
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Sylvia Casas De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casas De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casas De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casas De Leon works at Eye Physicians of Virginia - Reston in Reston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Casas De Leon’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Casas De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casas De Leon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casas De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casas De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

