Overview

Dr. Sylvia Moscoso, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Moscoso works at Sylvia J Moscoso MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.