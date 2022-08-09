Dr. Sylvia Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvia Parra, MD
Overview
Dr. Sylvia Parra, MD is a Dermatologist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery560 Constitution Dr, Sumter, SC 29154 Directions (803) 775-4469
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parra is extremely knowledgeable and she has an excellent bedside manner. I never feel rushed, she answers all my questions and is thorough. I have been seeing her for over 10 years. She sees my children and husband as well. Her staff is friendly and I never have to wait long to see her. The office communications are great too. I am thankful for such a wonderful dermatologist.
About Dr. Sylvia Parra, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra has seen patients for Psoriasis, Keloid Scar and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parra speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
