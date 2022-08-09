Overview

Dr. Sylvia Parra, MD is a Dermatologist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Parra works at DERMATOLOGY & SKIN SURGERY in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Keloid Scar and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.