Dr. Sylvia Wang, MD
Dr. Sylvia Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Sylvia Wang, MD
Dr. Sylvia Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Werner H Grebe Inc1329 Lusitana St Ste 202, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-1600
Medical Clinic Inc.414 Uluniu St, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-8345
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Informative, Communicative. As my PCP, she has sought to refer me to the specialists and programs that oversee and help my special health needs. Very responsive to my questions regarding my health and shows great concern for my overall health and well being. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Sylvia Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods.