Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD

Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kiss works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Chorioretinal Scars and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kiss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr Kiss is an outstanding medical professional. Extremely capable in the operating room with excellent surgical outcomes. He is also outstanding in terms of diagnosis and strategic maintenance. One of the best doctors that I have seen.
    George Baroutas — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD
    About Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    NPI Number
    • 1023076593
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiss works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kiss’s profile.

    Dr. Kiss has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Chorioretinal Scars and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

