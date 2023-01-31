Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD
Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kiss works at
Dr. Kiss' Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kiss is an outstanding medical professional. Extremely capable in the operating room with excellent surgical outcomes. He is also outstanding in terms of diagnosis and strategic maintenance. One of the best doctors that I have seen.
About Dr. Szilard Kiss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hungarian
- 1023076593
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiss accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiss has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Chorioretinal Scars and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kiss speaks Hungarian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.