Dr. T Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. T Singh, MD
Dr. T Singh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Edinburgh and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint4100 Beecher Rd Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-3801
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
About Dr. T Singh, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1396726931
Education & Certifications
- Mc Laren Reg Med Center
- Fac Med U Edinburgh
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Romanian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.