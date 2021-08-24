See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Tabassum Sabzwari, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tabassum Sabzwari, DO

Dr. Tabassum Sabzwari, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sabzwari works at Ocean Health Initiative in Toms River, NJ with other offices in South Plainfield, NJ and Lakehurst, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sabzwari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Health Initiatives Inc.
    10 Stockton Dr, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-6655
  2. 2
    Ideal Women Care, LLC
    906 Oak Tree Ave Ste A, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 205-8712
  3. 3
    Ocean Health Initiatives Inc
    686 Route 70, Lakehurst, NJ 08733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-6655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tabassum Sabzwari, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1730418625
    Education & Certifications

    • Sjeh
    Internship
    • UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Government College for Women Multan, Pakistan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tabassum Sabzwari, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabzwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabzwari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabzwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabzwari speaks Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabzwari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabzwari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabzwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabzwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

