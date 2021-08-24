Dr. Tabassum Sabzwari, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabzwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tabassum Sabzwari, DO
Overview of Dr. Tabassum Sabzwari, DO
Dr. Tabassum Sabzwari, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sabzwari works at
Dr. Sabzwari's Office Locations
Ocean Health Initiatives Inc.10 Stockton Dr, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 363-6655
Ideal Women Care, LLC906 Oak Tree Ave Ste A, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 205-8712
Ocean Health Initiatives Inc686 Route 70, Lakehurst, NJ 08733 Directions (732) 363-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough & helpful.Discuss your condition in detail with honesty.
About Dr. Tabassum Sabzwari, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Sjeh
- UMDNJ
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Government College for Women Multan, Pakistan
