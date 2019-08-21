Overview of Dr. Tahir Rana, MD

Dr. Tahir Rana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.