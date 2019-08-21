Dr. Tahir Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tahir Rana, MD
Overview of Dr. Tahir Rana, MD
Dr. Tahir Rana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana's Office Locations
- 1 508 New Hope Rd Ste 109, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 487-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rana seems to be very knowledgeable about what he's doing. I started seeing him for my seizure disorder. I like him and his staff. My only problem with this office is that when you try to call them to ask a question you need to be sure it's before 4:00 even though they claim their office hours are until 5:00. They even state this on the voicemail. But they apparently stop answering phones around 4 or 430.
About Dr. Tahir Rana, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.