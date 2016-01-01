See All Ophthalmologists in Monroeville, PA
Dr. Tailun Zhao, MD

Ophthalmology
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tailun Zhao, MD

Dr. Tailun Zhao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.

Dr. Zhao works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Uniontown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhao's Office Locations

    Associates In Ophthalmology
    2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 373-3344
    Associates in Ophthalmology Ltd
    110 Daniel Dr Ste 1, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 439-4250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Tailun Zhao, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952659203
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zhao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhao has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Zhao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

