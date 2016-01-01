Dr. Zhao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tailun Zhao, MD
Overview of Dr. Tailun Zhao, MD
Dr. Tailun Zhao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Zhao works at
Dr. Zhao's Office Locations
Associates In Ophthalmology2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-3344
Associates in Ophthalmology Ltd110 Daniel Dr Ste 1, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 439-4250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Tailun Zhao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhao works at
Dr. Zhao has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.